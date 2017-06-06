Chinese-invested bank injects vitality for development of SMEs in Laos

As the Belt and Road Initiative has advanced, the Laos-China Bank has been providing practical services to help small and medium-sized enterprises in Laos solve their financing problems and injecting vitality into the development of Lao enterprises. The LCNB was established in 2014 as a joint venture bank between Fudian Bank of China's Yunnan and Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao .

