Chinese citizen shot dead in Laos

58 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese Embassy in Laos on Sunday issued a safety warning after a Chinese citizen was shot dead in Lao's central Xaysomboun province. According to the embassy, a Chinese citizen was shot dead by unidentified persons on Friday in Xaysomboun province, some 130 km northeast of Lao capital Vientiane.

Chicago, IL

