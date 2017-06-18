Chinese citizen shot dead in Laos
Chinese Embassy in Laos on Sunday issued a safety warning after a Chinese citizen was shot dead in Lao's central Xaysomboun province. According to the embassy, a Chinese citizen was shot dead by unidentified persons on Friday in Xaysomboun province, some 130 km northeast of Lao capital Vientiane.
