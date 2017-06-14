China provides aid for poverty allevi...

China provides aid for poverty alleviation project in Laos

Read more: Xinhuanet

China and Laos on Wednesday signed an agreement on implementation of aid provision by China for poverty alleviation demonstration cooperation project in Laos. Economic Counselor of Chinese Embassy in Laos Wang Qihui and Director General of Planning and International Cooperation of the Lao National Committee for Rural Development and Poverty Eradication Chit Thavisay signed the agreement.

