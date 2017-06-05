Booking.com hails resilience of Thai ...

Booking.com hails resilience of Thai tourism

Monday Read more: The Nation

DESPITE facing several crises, tourism in Thailand will continue to grow and can always be restored after setbacks, said Parichat Haehnen, Booking.com's regional manager for Thailand, Indochina and Myanmar. "Every time we have been faced with risk factors incidents in the South, floods, bombs, or shutting down of the capital city by demonstrators once the crises were over tourists always came back," she said in an interview recently.

Chicago, IL

