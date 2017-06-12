BAY tests Cambodian waters

BAY tests Cambodian waters

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Bangkok Post

Bank of Ayudhya , Thailand's fifth-largest lender by assets, is exploring business opportunities for its unsecured car and motorcycle loans in Cambodia. Thakorn Piyaphan, head of BAY's unsecured loan and digital banking and innovation units, said the bank has been searching for credit card and personal loan opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,609 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC