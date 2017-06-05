An eco start-up in Laos that is doing...

An eco start-up in Laos that is doing elephant tourism right

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: South China Morning Post

At MandaLao Elephant Sanctuary & Tours, visitors can walk with elephants, feed and splash them - but they can't ride these retired work animals, whose back-breaking days of hefting heavy logs and howdahs full of tourists are over On a narrow path that winds through a grove of banyans and giant ferns by a babbling brook, a fallen tree lies across a muddy bank. Mr Kit takes an immediate interest in it, peeling off from his small party of wanderers to investigate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC