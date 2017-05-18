What's At Stake In China's Plan To Blow Up Islands In The Mekong

It's the largest freshwater fish in the world and, once upon a time, these fish swam the great lengths of the mighty Mekong River from southern China, through Burma, Laos, Thailand, and Cambodia, all the way to the river's delta in Vietnam. Now, there are maybe only a few hundred adult specimens still living, hidden in isolated deep pools in a few relatively undisturbed places along the river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.