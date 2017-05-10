The story behind the Laotian lyrics of the viral Belt and Road song
A new song about the Belt and Road Initiative written by Laotian musician Vilayphone Vongphachanh has gone viral throughout Asia. The man behind the song shares the story of his work, as well as the reason for composing it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC