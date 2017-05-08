The Mekong middlemen running drugs ac...

The Mekong middlemen running drugs across Asia

13 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Compared to their ultra-violent Central and Latin American cousins, the drug dealers of Southeast Asia's Golden Triangle use their low-profile to remain beyond the long arm of the law. But they control the world's second largest drug producing region, manufacturing and moving meth and heroin out off hidden labs in a remote, mountainous wedge of land that cuts across Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and China.

Chicago, IL

