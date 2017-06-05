Thai cooking class provided to Laotian cooks in Loei

A Thai cooking class has been held in Loei province for Laotian chefs to cater to Thai nationals working in the neighboring country. Loei provincial authorities have coordinated with the Department of Skill Development, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Thai-Laotian Chamber of Commerce in developing a Thai cooking course for 30 Laotians working in restaurants in Luang Prabang, Vientiane and Sainyabuli provinces of Laos.

