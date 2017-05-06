Students sing Chinese songs in Vientiane, Laos
A student takes part in the final round of the "Sing Chinese songs, learn Chinese language" singing contest in Vientiane, Laos, on May 5, 2017. The Confucius Institute of National University of Laos held the third "Sing Chinese songs, learn Chinese language" singing contest here on Friday.
