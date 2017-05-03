Singapore hopes to be part of Laos' transformation: PM Lee
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith meeting Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 2. SINGAPORE: Laos' leaders have ambitious plans to transform the landlocked country into one that's connected to the rest of the world, and Singapore hopes to be part of that development, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday . Singapore has expertise in areas like logistics, aviation, urban planning, healthcare and education, and these "complement Laos' development priorities," said Mr Lee, who was hosting a dinner for visiting Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.
