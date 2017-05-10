Sex tourism case yields unprecedented judgment for Twin Cities woman

A federal jury in Minneapolis decided Thursday that man who raped a teenager in Laos will pay his victim $950,000 - the first judgment ever in a civil case involving sex tourism. According to her lawsuit, Panyia Vang was a 14-year-old aspiring singer living deep in the Laos countryside in 2006 when a much older man from Minnesota flew to her home and offered her a music video audition.

