Sex tourism case yields unprecedented judgment for Twin Cities woman

Thursday May 11 Read more: Star Tribune

A federal jury in Minneapolis decided Thursday that man who raped a teenager in Laos will pay his victim $950,000 - the first judgment ever in a civil case involving sex tourism. According to her lawsuit, Panyia Vang was a 14-year-old aspiring singer living deep in the Laos countryside in 2006 when a much older man from Minnesota flew to her home and offered her a music video audition.

Chicago, IL

