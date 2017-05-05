Senior Chinese legislator meets with Lao top legislator

Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China and President of All-China Women's Federation Shen Yueyue met with President of Lao National Assembly Pany Yathotou on Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane. Shen emphasized the necessity to strengthen exchanges between the two countries' women, jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative, and join hands to build a community of common destiny between China and Laos.

