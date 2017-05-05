Senior Chinese legislator meets with Lao top legislator
Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China and President of All-China Women's Federation Shen Yueyue met with President of Lao National Assembly Pany Yathotou on Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane. Shen emphasized the necessity to strengthen exchanges between the two countries' women, jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative, and join hands to build a community of common destiny between China and Laos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC