Preconceived bad effect of Mekong clearance should not affect survey work: expert

An Chinese expert on Wednesday asked opponents of the plan to blast islets and rocky outcrops in the Mekong River for bigger cargo ships to be more objective and wait for results of the survey work. Survey ships of a Chinese company came into the Mekong River on the border between Laos and Thailand late last month and they were confronted with protests by some local non-governmental organizations , which kept saying that such a plan would largely jeopardize the ecology environment, fish and bird habitats, natural resources and ways of life of local villagers living along the river.

