Post your comment

Monday May 8 Read more: Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister and economy tsar Somkid Jatusripitak hosted Hong Kong investors with a speech on the development of the government's Eastern Economic Corridor . The government says the much-touted Eastern Economic Corridor is ready to be an important part of China's One Belt, One Road initiative, which envisions connectivity between China and Eurasia.

