Pope Names Five New Cardinals, All From Outside Italy and the Vatican
Pope Francis is to elevate five Roman Catholic prelates from outside Italy and the Vatican to the rank of cardinal, the elite group of churchmen who are his closest advisers and can enter a conclave to choose his successor. The pope, making the surprise announcement during his weekly Sunday address, said the men came from Mali, Spain, Sweden, Laos, and El Salvador.
