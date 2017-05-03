Missing Persons Branch aids family of...

Missing Persons Branch aids family of Vietnam-era pilot, many others

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Aerotech News And Review

On April 7, 1966, Air Force Capt. Robert Barnett was the pilot of a B-57B Canberra on a strike mission over Laos when his aircraft was hit by hostile ground fire and crashed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC