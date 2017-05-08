Mekong River Commission is striking b...

Mekong River Commission is striking balance between development and protection

Thursday May 4

A major infrastructure project on the Mekong mainstream, the Pak Beng Hydropower Dam in Oudomxay Province, Laos, is currently undergoing a prior consultation process at the Mekong River Commission . The Commission is serious about this process and about producing meaningful engagement and recommendations that will lead to improvements in the project if it proceeds and the overall sustainable development of the basin.

