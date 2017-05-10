Laotian team highlights culture at re...

Laotian team highlights culture at regional workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Korea Herald

The Laotian youth team was strongly represented through its cultural performance of Laotian traditional dance at the Asean Youth Workshop on Media Literacy in Bangkok last week. The dance, complete with national costume, was part of a cultural exchange taking place as part of a larger workshop on media literacy and the correct use of social media in today's modern age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC