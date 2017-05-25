Laos, WB launch 5-year partnership fr...

Laos, WB launch 5-year partnership framework

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The World Bank Office in Vientiane has presented the bank's Partnership Framework for Laos 2017-2021, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Thursday. The new partnership framework between Laos and the World Bank focuses on opportunities for all, sustained green growth, and improved access to human and infrastructure services, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC