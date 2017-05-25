Laos, WB launch 5-year partnership framework
The World Bank Office in Vientiane has presented the bank's Partnership Framework for Laos 2017-2021, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Thursday. The new partnership framework between Laos and the World Bank focuses on opportunities for all, sustained green growth, and improved access to human and infrastructure services, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC