Laos, Thailand agree on master plan

55 min ago Read more: The Nation

THAILAND AND Laos have agreed to draw up a a five-year master plan to double the value of bilateral trade and investment to US$10 billion by 2021. Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak announced the deal yesterday after an official meeting with Laotian Deputy PM and Finance Minister Somdee Duangdee in Vientiane.

Chicago, IL

