Laos sees highest rate of malnutrition in southeastern Asia: ministry
Despite significant progress made over past decades, Laos still has some of the highest rates of malnutrition seen in southeastern Asia, local daily Vientiane Times on Friday quoted Lao Ministry of Health as saying. More than one third or 35.6 percent of children under five in Laos suffer from chronic malnutrition, with lifelong negative effects on individual and community health, educational and socio-economic prospects, Lao Minister of Health and Chair of National Nutrition Committee Secretariat Bounkong Syhavong said at a consultation workshop on the Result of Nutrient in Gap-Analysis held in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
