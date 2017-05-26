Laos sees highest rate of malnutritio...

Laos sees highest rate of malnutrition in southeastern Asia: ministry

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Despite significant progress made over past decades, Laos still has some of the highest rates of malnutrition seen in southeastern Asia, local daily Vientiane Times on Friday quoted Lao Ministry of Health as saying. More than one third or 35.6 percent of children under five in Laos suffer from chronic malnutrition, with lifelong negative effects on individual and community health, educational and socio-economic prospects, Lao Minister of Health and Chair of National Nutrition Committee Secretariat Bounkong Syhavong said at a consultation workshop on the Result of Nutrient in Gap-Analysis held in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

