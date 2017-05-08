Laos Prime Minister Arrives For Offic...

Laos Prime Minister Arrives For Official Visit

Laos Prime Minister Dr Thongloun Sisoulith arrived at Bunga Raya Complex Kuala Lumpur International Airport here Tuesday to begin his two-day official visit to the country. The special aircraft, flight QV 0001 from Vientiane ferrying the Prime Minister landed at about 9.22 am.

