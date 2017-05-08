Laos Prime Minister Arrives For Official Visit
Laos Prime Minister Dr Thongloun Sisoulith arrived at Bunga Raya Complex Kuala Lumpur International Airport here Tuesday to begin his two-day official visit to the country. The special aircraft, flight QV 0001 from Vientiane ferrying the Prime Minister landed at about 9.22 am.
