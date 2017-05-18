Laos launches all-out attack on civil...

Laos launches all-out attack on civil society

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Nation

The harsh prison sentences handed down to three Lao government critics are a shocking reminder of Vientiane's intolerance for any form of peaceful dissent. The International Federation for Human Rights and its Lao affiliate reiterate their call for the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release the three.

