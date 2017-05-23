Laos has yet to fully benefit from tr...

Laos has yet to fully benefit from trade privileges

ALTHOUGH Laos is enjoying Generalised System of Preferences exemption from over 50 nations around the world, the country is still unable to fully benefit from the special treatment. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce recently described a number of challenges Laos is facing in order to fully benefit from trade privileges.

