Laos, development partners discuss greenhouse gas emission

Progress and technical issues surrounding the establishment of a baseline to measure changes in greenhouse gas emissions in Laos has been reviewed by the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and development partners. The fourth REL/MRV Technical Working Group meeting was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday to discuss progress and technical issues of a baseline or a benchmark to measure changes in greenhouse gas emissions and the system to carry out the measurement, reporting, and verification of the results of emission reductions of greenhouse gas .

Chicago, IL

