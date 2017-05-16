Lao gov't warns against ransomware computer virus
Lao Ministry of Posts and Telecommunication is warning Internet users in the country to protect themselves against the WannaCry ransomware virus, which has already spread to many countries around the globe. According to a notice issued by the ministry recently, the computer virus was detected in many countries although Laos remains unaffected and is continuing its surveillance of the virus, reported local online newspaper Vientiane Times on Tuesday.
