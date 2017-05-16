Lao gov't warns against ransomware co...

Lao gov't warns against ransomware computer virus

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Lao Ministry of Posts and Telecommunication is warning Internet users in the country to protect themselves against the WannaCry ransomware virus, which has already spread to many countries around the globe. According to a notice issued by the ministry recently, the computer virus was detected in many countries although Laos remains unaffected and is continuing its surveillance of the virus, reported local online newspaper Vientiane Times on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC