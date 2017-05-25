Lao gov't takes step to develop seaport in Vietnam

The Lao government has instructed relevant sectors to study the establishment of a Lao joint state-private company to join its Vietnamese counterpart to develop a seaport in central Vietnam, a government spokesman said. The instruction was made at the two-day monthly cabinet meeting for May that closed on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office, local daily Vientiane Times on Thursday quoted government spokesman Chaleun Yiapaoher as saying at a press conference after the meeting.

