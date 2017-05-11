Lao economy to grow at 6.8 percent in 2017: IMF
The International Monetary Fund has projected the Lao economy to grow at 6.8 percent in 2017, lower than the previous year due to lower commodity production and stagnant tourism. According to the latest Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific by the IMF, growth in the frontier economies and small states, on average, slowed in 2016, though there have been considerable variations.
