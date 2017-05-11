Lao economy to grow at 6.8 percent in...

Lao economy to grow at 6.8 percent in 2017: IMF

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The International Monetary Fund has projected the Lao economy to grow at 6.8 percent in 2017, lower than the previous year due to lower commodity production and stagnant tourism. According to the latest Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific by the IMF, growth in the frontier economies and small states, on average, slowed in 2016, though there have been considerable variations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC