Joint tourism plan with Laos agreed
THAILAND and Laos will work together on a tourism campaign dubbed "Two Countries, One Destination" aimed at boosting arrivals on both sides of the border. Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said she had met officials from Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism and Lao tourism operators to discuss ways to promote tourism under the joint campaign.
