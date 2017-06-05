Joint tourism plan with Laos agreed

Joint tourism plan with Laos agreed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Nation

THAILAND and Laos will work together on a tourism campaign dubbed "Two Countries, One Destination" aimed at boosting arrivals on both sides of the border. Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said she had met officials from Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism and Lao tourism operators to discuss ways to promote tourism under the joint campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,577,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC