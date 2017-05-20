In pics: Construction site along Chin...

In pics: Construction site along China-Laos railway

Photo taken on May 20, 2017 shows China Railway No.5 Engineering Group's construction site along China-Laos railway in northern Laos' Oudomxay Province. The China-Laos railway has a total length of 414.332 km with over 62.7 percent of bridges and tunnels, linking Mohan-Boten border gate in northern Laos and capital Vientiane.

Chicago, IL

