In pics: Construction site along China-Laos railway

Photo taken on May 20, 2017 shows China Railway No.5 Engineering Group's construction site along China-Laos railway in northern Laos' Oudomxay Province. The China-Laos railway has a total length of 414.332 km with over 62.7 percent of bridges and tunnels, linking Mohan-Boten border gate in northern Laos and capital Vientiane.

