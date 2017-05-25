In pics: China-Laos railway tunnel in northern Laos

Photo taken on May 21, 2017 shows a tunnel of China-Laos railway under construction in northern Laos' Luang Prabang Province. The China-Laos railway has a total length of 414.332 km with over 62.7 percent of bridges and tunnels, linking Mohan-Boten border gate in northern Laos and capital Vientiane.

