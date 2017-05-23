IMF sounds concerns despite strong La...

IMF sounds concerns despite strong Lao growth

EFFORTS by policymakers in Laos to maintain economic growth of around 7 per cent this year, a rate surpassing that of much of the region, has been praised by the International Monetary Fund. However, the IMF also expressed concerns about the nation's declining levels of foreign-currency reserves, a rising budget deficit and relatively high levels of public debt.

