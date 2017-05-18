How to kowtow 101

China seems to be convincing the Thai government it would be a good idea to blow up islets and reefs interfering with its large Mekong River boats. The only thing that stands between China and its ambition to co-opt the Mekong as its own is opposition by Thai grassroots activists.

