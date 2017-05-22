Full Text: Netanyahu Tells Trump: I Hope One Day an Israeli PM Can Fly From Tel Aviv to Riyadh

Laos will organise the ASEAN Business Awards Laos 2017 with aims to select representatives of Laos to participate in the ABA 2017 awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in Okada Manila, the Philippines on September 6. The ABA Laos 2017 awarding ceremony will take place in Vientiane Capital on 27 October, Mr Thanongsinh Kanlagna, Vice President of Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry said at a press conference on May 22.

