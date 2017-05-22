Full Text: Netanyahu Tells Trump: I Hope One Day an Israeli PM Can Fly From Tel Aviv to Riyadh
Laos will organise the ASEAN Business Awards Laos 2017 with aims to select representatives of Laos to participate in the ABA 2017 awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in Okada Manila, the Philippines on September 6. The ABA Laos 2017 awarding ceremony will take place in Vientiane Capital on 27 October, Mr Thanongsinh Kanlagna, Vice President of Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry said at a press conference on May 22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UAport.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC