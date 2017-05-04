Foreign grants to Laos fall by half i...

Foreign grants to Laos fall by half in Q1: gov't

Read more: Xinhuanet

Grants provided to Laos by foreign countries in the first quarter of 2017 dropped by more than half compared to the same period last fiscal year, the government has told parliament. Laos received just over 438 billion Lao kip in grants over the first three months of this year, a drop of 57.06 percent over the same period last fiscal year, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Somdy Douangdy told the ongoing ordinary session of Lao National Assembly in capital Vientiane, reported Lao state-run media Vientiane Times on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

