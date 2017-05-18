Environmentalists blast Mekong River destruction

The sighting of Chinese surveyor boats in the Mekong River off Chiang Rai last month set off alarm bells for environmentalists, activists and local villagers who fear the beginning of the end of the ecological richness which is threatened by reef blasting. China is known to have an ambitious plan to use the river to transport goods from its southern province of Yunnan to Luang Prabang in Laos covering a distance of 890km.

