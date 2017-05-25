Dual listings promoted in bid to deepen corporate relations
THAILAND is opening the door to Lao enterprises seeking to diversify their funding sources with the government's support for the dual listing of Lao companies on the stock exchanges of both countries, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on a visit to Vientiane yesterday. Somkid expressed his support for dual listings after meeting representatives of Lao-based firms including conglomerate AIF Group Co Ltd and Phongsupthavy Group Co Ltd, which are interested in raising funds in Thailand's capital markets.
