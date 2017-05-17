China-Laos railway construction progressing well: Lao officials

Construction of the Laos-China railway is gathering steam with many tunnels being bored despite rainfall, Lao state-run media Vientiane Times on Tuesday quoted officials as saying. All three tunnels in Lao northern Luang Namtha province, some 360 km northwest of the Lao capital Vientiane, are being bored with the Boten Tunnel having progressed the furthest at more than 50 meters, according to project coordinator for Luang Namtha province Chanthachone Keolakhone.

