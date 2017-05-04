Asean reporters beef up on Silk Road ...

Asean reporters beef up on Silk Road progress

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Nation

Asean reporters are now better placed to gather important information about the Maritime Silk Road in China next year after taking part in the "Jointly Building 21st Century Maritime Silk Road" programme in Hunan and Jiangxi provinces, China, from April 17-27. This year's information-sharing initiative was attended by media personnel from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, along with officials from the Asean-China Centre and State Council Information Office of China.

