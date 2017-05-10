Asean members discuss ICT development...

Asean members discuss ICT development cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Nation

SOME 110 delegates from Asean member states met on Tuesday in Vientiane to review progress and seek ways for future cooperation in Information and Communication Technology development. The three-day meeting of the 2017 TELSOM-ATRC Joint Working Group and Related Meetings with Dialogue Partners taking place from May 9-11 is attended by the Deputy Director General of the Planning and Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, Phavanhna Duangboupha, officials and Asean delegates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,385 • Total comments across all topics: 281,018,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC