Asean members discuss ICT development cooperation
SOME 110 delegates from Asean member states met on Tuesday in Vientiane to review progress and seek ways for future cooperation in Information and Communication Technology development. The three-day meeting of the 2017 TELSOM-ATRC Joint Working Group and Related Meetings with Dialogue Partners taking place from May 9-11 is attended by the Deputy Director General of the Planning and Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, Phavanhna Duangboupha, officials and Asean delegates.
