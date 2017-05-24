ASEAN, dialogue partners discuss cooperation in clearing mines

ASEAN, dialogue partners discuss coop...

Experts from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and their dialogue partners on Tuesday were discussing plans on clearing mines in the region over the next three years. The experts met for the Expert Working Group on Humanitarian Mine Action under the fifth ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting-Plus .

Chicago, IL

