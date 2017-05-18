Arrest of seven at Laos border sheds ...

Arrest of seven at Laos border sheds light on surrogacy-for-hire conspirancy

The recent arrest in Nong Khai of a man from Bangkok and six Thai women carrying an empty nitrogen tank and lab equipment while returning from Laos on Saturday evening shed light on a criminal conspiracy employing Thai women as surrogate mothers, 1st Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge checkpoint chief Nimit Saeng-amphai said on Sunday. The arrest also prompted checkpoint personnel to increase searches of personal vehicles crossing the border, Nimit said, adding that he would tell border checkpoint staff at crossings into Laos and Cambodia to watch out for more suspects.

