It could be a further two years before Lao authorities start building a road from Luang Prabang province to the Vietnamese border at Dien Bien Phu province despite a funding commitment by Vietnam. A senior official in charge of the proposed project at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport told the Vientiane Times on Monday that the next step would be a detailed survey to identify any potential social and environmental impacts.

