Your daily briefing on China

7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

China's small and medium-sized enterprises reported growing net profits for 2016, despite slowing growth in the world's second largest economy. Average net profits of 1,598 SMEs listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations system reached 21.05 million yuan last year, up 26.29 percent year on year.

