Vietnam holds "Miss Vientiane 2017 Contest"
A contestant participates in "Miss Vientiane 2017 Contest" in Vientiane, Laos, April 8, 2017. Winners of the "Miss Vientiane 2017 Contest" will join the coming celebration parade of the Lao New Year, and to promote Laos' traditional culture.
