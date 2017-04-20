UXO clearance of China-Laos railway's...

UXO clearance of China-Laos railway's 1st phase almost completed

Read more: Xinhuanet

The clearance of unexploded ordnances from land allocated along the China-Laos railway and its two small stations, Boten immigration checkpoint and Natuay, a loading station in Lao northern Luang Namtha province, has been almost completed, reported Lao state-run news agency KPL on Thursday. This was part of the construction of the first phase of China-Laos railway project, running 52.9 km from Boten, the China-Laos border checkpoint to Namor district in Luang Namtha Province that will then run another 16.9 km through Luang Namtha Province where two small stations will be built, namely the Boten immigration checkpoint and the Natuay cargo loading station.

Chicago, IL

