Thai police seek permission to question alleged drug kingpin Sisouk in Laos

Thai anti-narcotics police are requesting permission from Laos to interrogate Sisouk Daohuang, an alleged Laotian drug kingpin believed to control a larger network than Xaysana Keopimpha, who was arrested three months ago and is in Thai police custody. Narcotics Suppression Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj General Pornchai Charoenwong said that Lao police arrested Sisouk on Saturday in the neighbouring country's Luang Prabang province after he resisted many police summonses for him to surrender.

