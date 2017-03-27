Thai police seek permission to question alleged drug kingpin Sisouk in Laos
Thai anti-narcotics police are requesting permission from Laos to interrogate Sisouk Daohuang, an alleged Laotian drug kingpin believed to control a larger network than Xaysana Keopimpha, who was arrested three months ago and is in Thai police custody. Narcotics Suppression Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj General Pornchai Charoenwong said that Lao police arrested Sisouk on Saturday in the neighbouring country's Luang Prabang province after he resisted many police summonses for him to surrender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC