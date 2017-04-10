THAI and Bangkok Airways agree on cod...

THAI and Bangkok Airways agree on code sharing

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Bangkok Post

Thai Airways International acting president Usanee Sangsingkeo and Bangkok Airways president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth shake hands after signing a code -sharing agreement on Monday. Thai Airways International and Bangkok Airways have entered a codeshare agreement which will remain effective until late October.

